Bus fare can be reduced by Tk0.03 per km for passengers as fuel prices dropped: BRTA

Bus fares can be reduced by Tk0.03 per kilometre for passengers as there has been a drop in fuel prices, according to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

A committee of the BRTA made the recommendation following the government's decision yesterday that per litre diesel and kerosene will be sold at Tk106 in April – a Tk2.25 drop from March prices.

After a meeting at the BRTA headquarters in the capital's Banani on Monday (1 April), bus owners also agreed to the recommendation to reduce bus fares.

BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said the recommendation will be passed to the ministry today and new fares can come into force once the government issues a notification.

The fare per km can be reduced by Tk0.03 from Tk2.15 to Tk2.12 for long-distance buses. For the Dhaka-Chattogram metropolitan area, the fare can be Tk2.42, Tk0.03 down from Tk2.45, as per the committee's recommendations.