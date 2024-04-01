Bus fare can be reduced by Tk0.03 per km for passengers as fuel prices dropped: BRTA

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 04:06 pm

Related News

Bus fare can be reduced by Tk0.03 per km for passengers as fuel prices dropped: BRTA

The fare per km can be reduced by Tk0.03 from Tk2.15 to Tk2.12 for long-distance buses. For the Dhaka-Chattogram metropolitan area, the fare can be Tk2.42, Tk0.03 down from Tk2.45

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 04:06 pm
File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Bus fares can be reduced by Tk0.03 per kilometre for passengers as there has been a drop in fuel prices, according to the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA).

A committee of the BRTA made the recommendation following the government's decision yesterday that per litre diesel and kerosene will be sold at Tk106 in April – a Tk2.25 drop from March prices.  

After a meeting at the BRTA headquarters in the capital's Banani on Monday (1 April), bus owners also agreed to the recommendation to reduce bus fares.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

BRTA Chairman Nur Mohammad Mazumder said the recommendation will be passed to the ministry today and new fares can come into force once the government issues a notification.

The fare per km can be reduced by Tk0.03 from Tk2.15 to Tk2.12 for long-distance buses. For the Dhaka-Chattogram metropolitan area, the fare can be Tk2.42, Tk0.03 down from Tk2.45, as per the committee's recommendations.

 

Top News

Bus fare / Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) / Fuel prices

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

7h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

23h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

23h | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

51m | Videos
Mutton Rogan Josh

Mutton Rogan Josh

2h | Videos
During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

4h | Videos
AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

5h | Videos