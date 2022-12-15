Govt prepares list of illegal river occupiers: State minister

Bangladesh

UNB
15 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 05:03 pm

The government has prepared a list of river encroachers across the country, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has said.

"A list of illegal river occupiers has been prepared and the River Protection Commission is also working in this regard and we are also working to improve navigability of rivers," he said while talking to reporters after attending a meeting of taskforce on rivers at the secretariat on Thursday.

"We are working to protect rivers surrounding Dhaka and construction work walkways and eco parks is underway," he said.

The government has formed a taskforce and it will work to free the rivers surrounding Dhaka and the Karnaphuli River from illegal occupation, he said.

"We have been able to make people aware about river protection, which is our success and now people are keeping river water clean," he added.

Already the government has collected 50 dredging  machines to ensure navigability of the rivers and many channels have been recovered across the country for the movement of vessels, said Khalid.
 

River Conservation

