Develop integrated river management system to save rivers: Experts

Environmentalists, academicians and researchers at a divisional workshop on rivers in Chattogram stressed on developing integrated river management systems, and building awareness among people living on the river banks to save the rivers of the country, a release said.

They said that although Bangladesh is a riverine country, almost all the rivers are in a dire strait due to pollution and illegal encroachment.

Bela organised the workshop at a restaurant in the port city on Thursday.

Chaired by Syeda Rizwana Hasan, president of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela), the workshop was addressed by Shafique Haider, former professor of Chattogram University, Monjurul Kibria, chairman of CU Zoology department, journalist Aliur Rahman and representatives of the people living on the banks of different rivers in Chattogram.

Educationist Shafique Haider said that rivers are the assets of the people. These cannot be killed for the benefit of the industries and illegal encroachers, he added.

Monjurul Kibria, while presenting a research paper, said the integrated approach to save Halda river can be a model for saving all the rivers in the country.

"If we cannot develop an integrated river management system, we will not be able to save the rivers", he added.

Rizwana Hasan, in her speech, stressed on developing awareness among the inhabitants of the river banks for launching a nationwide movement for conserving the endangered rivers in the country.