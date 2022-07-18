Markets to close at 8pm; Mosques barred from using ACs to save electricity

The government has asked to close shops and markets at 8pm daily as part of its measures to save electricity amid global fuel crisis.

Punitive actions will be taken if anyone keeps their shops open after the time, according to a decision taken by the Prime Minister's Office on Monday.

Besides, mosques have been asked to not to use air conditioners.

The government has also decided to halt production of all the diesel-run power plants currently in operation across the country until further notice.

It has also decided to keep fuel stations closed for a day every week in a bid to tackle the ongoing power and energy crisis.

State Minister for Power and Energy Nasrul Hamid made the announcement following a meeting at the PMO on Monday.

