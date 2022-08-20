Govt launches 'e-Registration' to ensure proper land management: Anisul

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said that the government has launched 'e-Registration' system to ensure proper land management since land disputes are leading to case backlogs in courts across the country.

"The government has launched 'e-Registration' system realizing the importance of modern land management system," he said, addressing the inaugural function of the 45th and 46th foundation training courses titled "Foundation Training Course on Land Survey" for assistance judges and their equivalent judges at the Judicial Administration Training Institute (JATI) here, said a press release.

Noting that lack of proper land management system is leading to huge case backlogs in the country's courts, Anisul said, "Most of the civil cases are filed due to lack of proper land management system while land dispute is also one of the main reasons behind criminal cases".

The 'e-Registration' system has already been interlinked with 'e-Mutation' of land office in some districts, which is expected to bring in a remarkable progress in the country's land management, he added.

Highlighting different development projects for the judiciary, the minister said the government has taken the projects aiming at building a fruitful and people-friendly judiciary system.

JATI Director General Justice Nazmun Ara Sultana presided over the function while Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar spoke at the event.

