Govt excludes Amir Hamza from Independence Award list

The government has dropped the name of Amir Hamza from the list of Independence Award winners after a controversy over his past.

The Cabinet Division on Friday issued a revised list of nine individuals and one organisation for the award.

Amir Hamza, who was awarded the Swadhinata Padak 2022 in literature posthumously, was sentenced to life imprisonment on charge of killing a farmer and a minor girl in 1978.

"Swadhinata Padak 2022" (Independence Award), the highest civilian award in Bangladesh, was announced recently.

The announcement of Amir Hamza's name for his contribution to literature has been criticised on social media.