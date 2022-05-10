Departmental case to be filed against Amir Hamza’s son 

The Ministry of Public Administration is set to file a departmental case against the son of Amir Hamza whose nomination for the Independence Award was revoked in the face of widespread criticism.

Deputy Secretary Md Asaduzzaman, chief executive officer of Khulna District Parishad, will face legal action for providing inaccurate information required for the nomination, reports the daily Prothom Alo.

On 15 February, the names of 10 individuals and one organisation were announced for Independence Award 2022.

The name of Amir Hamza was announced for the award in the literature category. The announcement sparked controversy about Amir Hamza, a complete stranger to readers and the country's authors.

Later it came out that Amir Hamza from Sreepur in Magura wrote only two books. More startling information came out that he wrote two books "Bagher Thaba" and "A Mujib on the Map of the World" that was published between 2018 and 2021.

Amir Hamza was also the accused in a murder case.

It was later revealed that Amir Hamza's son Asaduzzaman allegedly filled the form required for the award.

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh recommended his father's nomination, who is a member of the 16-member Secretary Committee on Administrative Development charged with giving national awards.

Later, the government dropped Amir Hamza's name from this year's independence award list.