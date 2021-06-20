Govt to ban motorised rickshaw 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
20 June, 2021, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 20 June, 2021, 05:51 pm

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan today said the government is going to ban motorised rickshaws and vans across the country.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the task force to strengthen discipline in the road transport sector and implement the recommendations of the committee formed to control accidents.

"The decision to stop all the rickshaws and vans that have been converted to engine-powered vehicles was taken at today's meeting," the home minister said at the meeting held at the Secretariat.

He also said the government is trying to implement the 111 recommendations made by the said committee. 

"We have noticed motorised rickshaws and vans are moving all over the country. Only their front wheels have brakes; the rear wheels have no brakes or even if there are, those are inadequate. When they brake, the vehicles often overturn," he said, adding that the ban will exclude pedal-rickshaws. 

The minister also said that makeshift vehicles like easybike, nosimon, korimon and botboti will also be shut down in phases.

Asaduzzaman Khan noted that there are not enough vehicles in the rural areas except bicycles, motorcycles and rickshaws. "That's why nosimon, korimon… these are working as an alternative for transporting goods or vehicles. We will discuss soon whether it can be moderated and finally closed," he added. 

Bangladesh Road Transport Workers Federation President Shahjahan Khan MP, Bangladesh Road Transport Owners Association President Moshiur Rahman Ranga MP, Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed and other members of the task force were present at the meeting.
 

Motorised Rickshaw

