Time for specific traffic rules for rickshaws and Bangla Teslas?

Many battery-run rickshaw pullers operate without formal registration or oversight. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Lately, much drama has ensued surrounding the legality of battery-run rickshaws. They were banned, the rickshaw pullers protested vehemently, and they were brought back again. Now, they are, once again, a common sight on the streets.

Pulling a rickshaw is perhaps one of the most accessible jobs in Bangladesh. Many people from villages, especially farmers, go to the nearby cities during the off-season to earn extra money by pulling rickshaws.

In recent years, Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in innovation and technological advancement in rickshaws. Today, every city has more battery-run rickshaws and auto-rickshaws (often called easy bikes) than paddle rickshaws. These battery-run vehicles are sometimes jokingly called "Bangla Tesla!"

As the son of a father who was a teacher, I have lived in many cities in the country. When I visited those cities after growing up, the most significant change I noticed was the growing number of high-rise buildings covering the cityscape and Bangla Teslas that have overtaken the entire local intra-city transport system.

The sight of Bangla Teslas weaving through bustling city streets has become ubiquitous. This mode of transportation has revolutionised urban mobility, offering affordable and convenient travel options. However, alongside their proliferation, concerns about road safety have intensified.

To address this issue, it is imperative to introduce comprehensive traffic rules tailored to those operating battery-powered vehicles. Bangladesh's rapid growth in battery-run rickshaws and easy bikes has outpaced regulatory frameworks and infrastructure development.

Unlike established automotive markets, where comprehensive regulations govern electric vehicle design, manufacturing, charging, and operation, Bangladesh is still in the nascent stages of formulating policies and standards for this emerging sector. As a result, there is a pressing need to establish clear guidelines and safety standards to ensure the control and responsible deployment and operation of Bangla Teslas.

Introducing traffic rules for rickshaw pullers represents a proactive step towards enhancing road safety nationwide. Despite being a fundamental part of the country's transportation landscape, rickshaw pullers often have no formal training or knowledge of traffic regulations. Consequently, they are more susceptible to accidents and contribute to road congestion and chaos.

Authorities can improve safety standards and foster a culture of responsible driving by implementing specific traffic rules for rickshaw pullers, including those who drive the Bangla Teslas.

These rules should encompass critical aspects such as lane discipline, signalling, speed limits, and adherence to traffic signals. Education and awareness campaigns should also be launched to ensure widespread understanding and compliance among these people.

One of the primary challenges in enforcing traffic rules for rickshaw pullers is the informal nature of their profession. Unlike licensed drivers, many rickshaw pullers and drivers of the Bangla Tesla operate without formal registration or oversight, making it difficult for authorities to monitor their behaviour.

To address this issue, a system of licensing and registration could be introduced, requiring rickshaw pullers to undergo basic training and demonstrate proficiency in traffic rules before receiving permits to operate.

Furthermore, technology can be pivotal in promoting adherence to traffic rules among rickshaw pullers. Mobile applications could be developed to provide real-time updates on traffic conditions, navigation assistance, and reminders about crucial traffic regulations.

Moreover, integrating GPS tracking devices in battery-run rickshaws and Bangla Teslas could enable authorities to monitor compliance and intervene in cases of violations.

In addition to enhancing safety, introducing traffic rules for rickshaw pullers and drivers of Bangla Teslas can have broader societal benefits. Promoting orderliness and discipline on the roads can improve the overall efficiency of urban transportation systems, reducing travel times and fuel consumption.

Moreover, it can enhance Bangladesh's image as a modern, progressive nation committed to road safety and sustainable urban development.

The proliferation of battery-driven rickshaws and Bangla Teslas in Bangladesh underscores the urgent need for tailored traffic rules for rickshaw pullers. By prioritising safety and implementing comprehensive regulations, authorities can mitigate risks, improve efficiency, and foster a culture of responsible driving among rickshaw pullers, ultimately making roads safer for all.

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is the Vice President of Communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.