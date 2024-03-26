Google makes a doodle for Bangladesh's Independence Day

Google, the world's leading internet search engine, celebrates Bangladesh's Independence Day with a special doodle on its homepage.

Since midnight today, visitors to Google's homepage have been greeted by a doodle featuring the Bangladeshi flag waving against a blue sky backdrop.

This doodle can be seen on both google.com and its various country-specific versions.

Clicking on the doodle directs users to a new window showcasing news, videos, and the history of Bangladesh's independence as green and red fireworks create Bangladesh flags across the page.

Google Doodle is a special, temporary logo alteration on Google's homepage since 1998, intended to celebrate holidays, events, achievements and people.