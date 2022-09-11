Get technological knowledge for the 4th industrial revolution, PM asks the youth

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the youth to grow as worthy citizens of the country acquiring education and technological knowledge for the coming fourth industrial revolution.

"Youth folks are most important for any nation. I want that the youth of the country will be the worthy citizens by getting education, training and acquiring technological knowledge," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing an event to mark the distribution of Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2022 in the city.

Youth and Sports Ministry organised the programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium where she joined virtually.

She said that the government has taken steps to prepare the youth of the country to be ready for Fourth Industrial Revolution which will be mostly technology based.

She described the young people as the builder for 2041 where the government has set a target to make the country developed and prosperous.

She also termed the youth of the country as the valuable strength of the nation.

Many countries around the world are suffering from not having required youth folks in their population, she added.

She briefly described various steps of the government to develop the youths as the worthy citizens of the country.

State Minister for Youth & Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel and Youth & Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin also spoke at the programme.

Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Youth & Sports Abdullah Al Islam Jacob Was present on the dais.

Award recipients Md masud Alam and Meghna Khatun expressed their feelings at the programme.

The state minister on behalf of the prime minister, distributed the awards among the recipients.

A documentary on the development of the country was also screened at the programme.