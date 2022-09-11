Get technological knowledge for the 4th industrial revolution, PM asks the youth

Bangladesh

UNB
11 September, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 01:38 pm

Related News

Get technological knowledge for the 4th industrial revolution, PM asks the youth

“Youth folks are most important for any nation. I want that the youth of the country will be the worthy citizens by getting education, training and acquiring technological knowledge,” she said

UNB
11 September, 2022, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 01:38 pm
Get technological knowledge for the 4th industrial revolution, PM asks the youth

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the youth to grow as worthy citizens of the country acquiring education and technological knowledge for the coming fourth industrial revolution.

"Youth folks are most important for any nation. I want that the youth of the country will be the worthy citizens by getting education, training and acquiring technological knowledge," she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing an event to mark the distribution of Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2022 in the city.

Youth and Sports Ministry organised the programme at Osmani Memorial Auditorium where she joined virtually.

11 get Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2022

She said that the government has taken steps to prepare the youth of the country to be ready for Fourth Industrial Revolution which will be mostly technology based.

She described the young people as the builder for 2041 where the government has set a target to make the country developed and prosperous.

She also termed the youth of the country as the valuable strength of the nation.

Many countries around the world are suffering from not having required youth folks in their population, she added.

She briefly described various steps of the government to develop the youths as the worthy citizens of the country.

State Minister for Youth & Sports Md Zahid Ahsan Russel and Youth & Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin also spoke at the programme.

Chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Youth & Sports Abdullah Al Islam Jacob Was present on the dais.

Award recipients Md masud Alam and Meghna Khatun expressed their feelings at the programme.

The state minister  on behalf of the prime minister, distributed the awards among the recipients.

A documentary on the development of the country was also screened at the programme.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / youth / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To keep yourself adequately warm in different scenarios, you need something longer and sturdier like overcoats. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS. Model: Noshin Tasnim

Winter closet guide for students travelling abroad

3h | Mode
Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

Bangladeshis can only spend $12,000 on foreign travel. Is the limit justified?

3h | Analysis
Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

Elizabeth II: South Asia's difficult relationship with British monarchy

2h | Panorama
The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

The government has so far made more than 600 apps. How many actually work?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

Investment of Tk5,000 per month can turn into Tk46 lakh in 20 years

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Brazil bans sales of iPhones without power adapters

3h | Videos
Things that will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Things that will change following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

World Suicide Prevention Day 2022

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

4
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

5
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’