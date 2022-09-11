11 get Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2022

Eleven individuals were conferred the "Sheikh Hasina Youth Volunteer Award 2022" for their contributions in various social fields at an event held at Osmani Smriti Auditorium on Sunday (11 September).

State Minister for the Ministry of Youth and SportsMd Zahid Ahsan Russel presented the award to them on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina who attended the programme virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

"Youth folks are most important for any nation. I want that the youth of the country will be worthy citizens by getting education, training and acquiring technological knowledge," the prime minister said while addressing the event.

Each of the 11 awardees was given Tk1 lakh and a memento.