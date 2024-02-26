Gas cylinder blast in Bhashanchar: Another Rohingya child dies

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 February, 2024, 04:45 pm
26 February, 2024, 05:08 pm

Representational Image
Representational Image

Another Rohingya child was killed after sustaining injuries in a blast in a Rohingya camp located in Bhasanchar, Noakhali. 

The deceased, Mobashwera, a 4-year-old child, succumbed to injuries sustained in the explosion while receiving treatment at the Chittagong Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Monday (26 February).

Brigadier General Shamim Ahsan, director of CMCH, said Mobashwera had suffered severe burns. 

Child dies, 8 burnt in cylinder blast at Bhasan Char Rohingya camp

On Saturday, a child was killed and eight others, including children and women, sustained burns as an LPG cylinder exploded at the Rohingya refugee camp.

The incident happened around 8:15am at Cluster-81 of the refugee camp, said locals.

The deceased was identified as Russel, 3, son of one Azizul Haque, a resident of Cluster-81.  

The injured were identified as – Sohel, 5, brother of deceased Russel, Bashir Ullah, 15, Rashida, 3, Zobaida, 11, Amena Khatun, 24, Safi, 12 and Robiul, 5 – all residents of the same cluster.

They were rescued from the scene and sent to the 250-bed Noakhali General Hospital around 9:30am.

Later, seven of the injured were moved to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, said Bhasan Char police station OC Kawsar Alam Bhuiyan.

Chittagong Medical College Hospital police outpost In-Charge Nurul Alam Ashek said a total of seven victims with burns sustained from the cylinder blast in Bhasan Char were brought to the hospital. Of them, 3-year-old Russel was pronounced dead by the physicians soon after his admission.

Bhasan Char / fire

