4 killed in Cumilla as bus rams into autorickshaw

Four people were killed as the CNG-run autorickshaw they were in was hit by a bus on the Dhaka-Chittagong highway in Cumilla.

The accident took place at 11:45am on Monday (31 October) in Katherpul area of Cumilla's Chandina upazila.

Locals said that a CNG autorickshaw bound for Cumilla was hit from behind by a high-speeding bus at the Katherpul dumping area.

Two people were killed on the spot. Two others were taken to the local Eastern Medical College Hospital where they later died.

The deceased were identified as CNG-run autorickshaw driver Habibur Rahman, 22, a passenger Tanni, 20, from Madhaiya area in Chandina and her daughter Muntaha Jannat, 6 months. The identity of the other person could not be ascertained yet.

Medical Assistant of Eastern Medical College Hospital Soleman Hossain said, "The child Muntaha Jannat and the driver Habibur Rahman died in our hospital."

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mainamati Highway Crossing police station Akul Chandra Biswas said two people were killed on the spot. A child and the CNG autorickshaw driver died at the hospital.

"We are trying to identify the killer bus," he said.