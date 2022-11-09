Four killed in bus-lorry collision in Feni

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2022, 02:30 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Four people were killed in a collision between a bus and a lorry in the Dulamia area of ​​Feni on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway today. The accident left 15 people injured.

The accident took place on Wednesday (9 November) at around 11 am, said police.  

"A bus of Unique Paribahan bus from Chattogram was heading towards Dhaka. The speeding bus collided head-on with a lorry coming in the opposite direction. Police rescued the injured and took them to Feni General Hospital. The doctor on duty there declared 4 people dead. The remaining 15 are being treated," Mohipal Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mustafa Kamal told The Business Standard. 

Police and Fire Service are conducting rescue operations, he added. 

Among the four dead, two have been identified as Nazmul, 29, who was the helper of the lorry and a passenger of the bus named Riaz Uddin. 

The rest were not identified. Police believe that the bus driver and lorry driver are among the dead.

Feni General Hospital duty doctor SM Sohrab Al Hossain said that four of the injured have been transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
 

Accident

Comments

