FM urges Canada to extend preferential trade access till 2030

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has requested the Canadian government to extend the preferential trader access of Bangladesh for LDC graduation till 2030.



He stated that such a measure is necessary in order to help to address the post-pandemic economic scenario, said a press release.



The minister called upon the Canadian government while attending a virtual meeting with Canada International Development Minister Karina Gould Wednesday.



Abdul Momen expressed optimism about the co-chairmanship of Bangladesh and Canada in the preparatory process of the upcoming 5th UN Conference on LDCs (LDC-5) to be held in January 2022 in Doha.



Underscoring the repatriation of displaced Rohingyas remains a priority for Bangladesh, he urged Canada to take a leadership role in this regard.



He requested Canada to come forward to assist Gambia through making financial support for the proceeding of the ICJ case on Rohingya crisis.



Foreign Minister expressed concern that the lack of education and other rights for Rohingyas may lead to radicalisation and extremism.



He also urged the Canadian minister, who is a co-chair in the COVAX Humanitarian Buffer, to consider providing vaccines to Bangladesh through COVAX and also bilaterally, including for Rohingyas and host communities.



Canadian Minister Karina Gould informed that Canada has earmarked 288 million Canadian Dollar for next three years for programs related to Rohingya issue.



Minister Gould, referring to Canada's "Together for Learning" campaign, urged Bangladesh Government to facilitate education for Rohingya children.



She assured that Canada would give due consideration to Bangladesh's request to provide vaccine including for displaced Rohingyas and host community.



The Canadian Minister also appreciated Bangladesh's decision not to build any more coal-based power plants, citing climate change risks as existential threat for the globe.

