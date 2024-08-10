Canada welcomes interim government; eyes peaceful way to resolve crisis in Bangladesh

Welcoming the new interim government in Bangladesh, Canada has said they look forward to engaging with the interim government in supporting a process that is inclusive with broad political participation by all sectors of society, including religious minorities, youth, women and other minorities.

"Canada reiterates its calls for calm and urges all parties to work together to promote the principles of democratic and inclusive governance, respect for human rights, and the rule of law," said Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly in a statement.

The Canadian Foreign Minister said Canada supports a "peaceful way forward" in the resolution of the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.

"In this regard, we welcome the inauguration of a new interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus. This is the first step in restoring peace, to pave the way for free and fair elections and democratic governance," Joly said.

Canada also called on the interim government to maintain full access to internet and other communication means to support the exercise of freedom of expression.

The Foreign Minister also urged the interim government to pursue accountability and a full impartial investigation into the deaths and violence that have occurred.