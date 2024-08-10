Canada welcomes interim government; eyes peaceful way to resolve crisis in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
10 August, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 11:19 am

Related News

Canada welcomes interim government; eyes peaceful way to resolve crisis in Bangladesh

“This is the first step in restoring peace, to pave the way for free and fair elections and democratic governance," said Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly in a statement

UNB
10 August, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 11:19 am
Representational image. Collected
Representational image. Collected

Welcoming the new interim government in Bangladesh, Canada has said they look forward to engaging with the interim government in supporting a process that is inclusive with broad political participation by all sectors of society, including religious minorities, youth, women and other minorities.

"Canada reiterates its calls for calm and urges all parties to work together to promote the principles of democratic and inclusive governance, respect for human rights, and the rule of law," said Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly in a statement.

The Canadian Foreign Minister said Canada supports a "peaceful way forward" in the resolution of the ongoing crisis in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"In this regard, we welcome the inauguration of a new interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus. This is the first step in restoring peace, to pave the way for free and fair elections and democratic governance," Joly said.

Canada also called on the interim government to maintain full access to internet and other communication means to support the exercise of freedom of expression.

The Foreign Minister also urged the interim government to pursue accountability and a full impartial investigation into the deaths and violence that have occurred.

Top News

Canada / Bangladesh-Canada

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

Ukraine claims to enter Russian territory

17h | Videos
Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

Many vice-chancellors of universities are stepping down

19h | Videos
Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

Sheikh Hasina will return to the country if the interim government decide to arrange election: Joy

22h | Videos
Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

Interim Government Tribute to Martyrs at National Memorial

22h | Videos