FM Momen briefs Blinken about 'transparent' election process

Bangladesh

UNB
05 April, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 10:32 am

Related News

FM Momen briefs Blinken about 'transparent' election process

UNB
05 April, 2022, 10:20 am
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 10:32 am
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen (left) and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (right). Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen (left) and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (right). Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has briefed his US counterpart Antony Blinken about Bangladesh's "transparent and independent" election commission apparently suggesting him to encourage BNP to take part in the election process.

"Bring them (BNP) to the election process to follow the rules and procedures of the country," he told Blinken during their bilateral meeting at the US Department of State on Monday.

While talking to reporters after the meeting in Washington,  Momen said he conveyed to the US side that there is a good election process and system in Bangladesh and all parties except one (BNP) join the elections that are transparent, free and fair.

The foreign minister said the BNP must go to the people and take part in the voting process. "We have a fair system. We have an Election Commission (EC). They're (the commission) independent and during polls are the boss."

Momen said if they (BNP) are really committed to democracy they should participate in the election process. "They're welcome if they want to do elections." 

The foreign minister said the mayor in his city (Sylhet) is from BNP and they are working together comfortably.

Momen referred to the weaknesses of democracy in the US though the country is among the oldest modern democracies.  

Whereas, he said Bangladesh is a country of 50 years with 18 years of military-backed rule.

The foreign minister said the vast population in Bangladesh cast their votes in the elections while the number is very few in the US.

Momen said elections are being held at various levels in Bangladesh since Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to power.

The foreign minister raised the issue of sheltering Rashed Chowdhury, a convicted killer of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and reiterated Bangladesh's call to hand him over to Bangladesh.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Momen discussed the tremendous economic potential of the relationship and reflected on the ways they have collaborated over the last half-century – including growing our people-to-people ties with our vibrant Fulbright exchange.

They also highlighted ongoing cooperation to address the climate crisis, meet the needs of Rohingya victims of genocide, and promote regional security through UN peacekeeping operations.

Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the importance of protecting human rights, the rule of law, and freedom of religion as the basis for safe and prosperous democratic societies.

Lawmaker Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury and Bangladesh Ambassador to the US M Shahidul Islam accompanied the foreign minister Momen at the meeting.

Top News

Bangladesh / USA / FM Momen / Antony Blinken / Diplomacy / bilateral talks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

1h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

48m | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Find your escape to a fun time with Kraftz

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Made with Love: Where art meets productivity

23h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

2h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

3h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

3h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release