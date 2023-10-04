Flood likely in five northern districts as Teesta swells

Flood is likely in Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur and Gaibandha districts as the Teesta river may cross its danger level in 24-48 hours from Wednesday morning due to the onrush of upstream water, said the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center(FFWC).

Lalmonirhat district administration has called upon the residents of the Teesta region to safely evacuate and make all necessary preparations.

India's Central Water Commission (CWC) has confirmed the damage of the Chungthang Dam on the Teesta River in North Sikkim.

Simultaneously, the Sikkim region may experience heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours.

Rainfall has been persistent in Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Kurigram, and Rangpur districts since Tuesday night.

The low-lying areas along the left and right banks of the Teesta in Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rangpur, and Gaibandha districts are expected to be inundated.

This poses a severe threat to seasonal crops, with a risk of substantial losses.

The district and upazila administration have alerted people and asked them to evacuate to designated flood shelters.

Hatibandha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Nazir Hossain and Aditmari Upazila Nirbahi Officer GR Sarwar said they have taken proactive measures.

They said they have urged people's representatives in the river area to disseminate information through various means, including public announcements via loudspeakers (miking).

"People in low-lying areas, including those have livestock, have been instructed to prepare for evacuation to flood shelters. We are fully prepared to manage any situation that may arise," said Nazir.

Sunil Kumar, executive engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, expressed concern about the recurrence of floods in the Teesta region due to upstream water.

"This region may face heavy floods again and are monitoring the situation," he said.

At least 23 army personnel and 20 civilians went missing in Sikkim after a cloudburst triggered flash floods in the Teesta river, NDTV reports on Wednesday quoting the Army and the local administration.

A statement by the Army's Eastern Command has said some establishments along Lachen valley have been affected, it said.

"Release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water level up to 15-20 feet high downstream. This has led to Army vehicles parked at Bardang near Singtam getting affected. 23 personnel have been reported missing and some vehicles are reported submerged under the slush. Search operations are underway," the statement said.