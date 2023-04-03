Five city polls to start from 25 May

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 02:52 pm

Five city polls to start from 25 May

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold polls for five city corporations -- Gazipur, Khulna, Barishal, Rajshahi and Sylhet -- from 25 May.

The election dates were announced by Election Commission Secretariat Secretary Jahangir Alam following a meeting on Monday (3 April).

As per the schedule, polls in Gazipur will be held on 25 May; in Khulna and Barishal on 12 June; and in Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June.

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will be used in all the city corporations. Voting will be monitored with CCTVs, Jahangir Alam added.

Balloting in the elections will be held from 8am to 4pm without any interruption. The EC's officials will act as returning officers in the polls, he furthered.

