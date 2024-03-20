Fire kills 2 cows, injures 17 in Chattogram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 March, 2024, 09:20 pm

The fire originated at the cowshed at Sadar Ali Chowkida’s residence in North Karoldenga village of Ahla Karoldenga union in the early hours of Wednesday (20 March). Photo: TBS
Two cows were killed and 17 others sustained severe burn injuries in a fire at six cowsheds in Boalkhali upazila of Chattogram.

The fire originated at the cowshed at Sadar Ali Chowkida's residence in North Karoldenga village of Ahla Karoldenga union in the early hours of Wednesday (20 March).

Union Parishad Member Jasim Uddin said the blaze ravaged through six cowsheds, leaving behind a trail of destruction. 

"The exact cause of the fire could not be known. Locals managed to douse the flames before the arrival of fire fighters. Unfortunately, two cows lost their lives by the time the fire was brought under control," he added.

Upazila Livestock Officer Dr Setu Bhushan Das revealed the injured cows are being treated. 
 

