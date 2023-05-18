Fire hydrants to be installed in all Dhaka North markets, slums: Atiqul Islam

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 May, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2023, 07:20 pm

Mayor Atiqul Islam said fire hydrants will be installed in every slum and market under the jurisdiction of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) to deal with fire incidents.

He made the announcement while inaugurating a fire hydrant in Sattala slum of Mahakhali in the capital on Thursday (18 May). He stressed the need for installing fire hydrants in Sattala slum following a fire incident there in 2021. 

The Dhaka North mayor said fire hydrants should be installed in any densely populated area and the Sattala slum becomes the first one to have the facility.

He said other slums will be equipped with the system in phases. 

Under this system, there is a fire hydrant, hose pipe and 17 fire drill workers. If a fire breaks out, both a bell and a fire alarm will be activated immediately. 

This fire hydrant contains 60,000 liters of water with 40,000 liters for reserve and 20,000 liters for household purposes.

Mayor Atiqul said Mohakhali kitchen market will be built as a model of fire-resistant. 

He also berated over canals, reservoirs in the city being occupied by buildings.

He highlighted the issue of water scarcity during fires and expressed concern over the encroachment of canals and water bodies in the city. 

The mayor emphasised the need to increase the number of reservoirs, canals, and tree plantations. 

"If there is water in the canal, trees will keep the temperature under control," he said.
 

Fire hydrants

