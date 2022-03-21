Ctg city going to get equipped with more fire hydrants

Infrastructure

Jobaer Chowdhury
21 March, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 12:00 pm

Related News

Ctg city going to get equipped with more fire hydrants

The port city will have 174 fire hydrants by this year

Jobaer Chowdhury
21 March, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2022, 12:00 pm
Chattogram Wasa.Photo: Collected
Chattogram Wasa.Photo: Collected

Highlights: 

  • 670 fire incidents took place in the port city in 2021
  • The extent of damage was estimated to be about Tk7.5cr
  • In 2018, 30 fire hydrants were installed in the city which are currently active

The Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) has taken an initiative to install 174 fire hydrants with integrated GPS coordinates and a district metered area (DMA) facility across the port city to supply adequate water for firefighting.

The hydrants are expected to be fully operational this year.

A fire hydrant or firecock is a connection point where firefighters can tap into a water supply.

Chattogram Wasa Managing Director Engineer AKM Fazlullah told The Business Standard, "Fire hydrants are available in many modern cities, including South Korea and Japan, to reduce damage during conflagrations. Considering the safety of various important installations in Chattogram, Wasa has taken the initiative."

Chattogram is known as the country's commercial capital and the gateway to its economy. The city is also home to numerous industries and establishments. So the risk of fire is also high there.

According to the Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence office, as many as 670 fire incidents took place in the country's second-largest city in 2021 and six people lost their lives while 19 others were injured in the incidents. The extent of damage was estimated to be about Tk7.5 crore.

The Fire Service in Chattogram once used ponds, lakes, and water reservoirs as sources of water for firefighting. But some 24,000 reservoirs became nonexistent in the last four decades.

According to the 1981 statistics of the Department of Environment, there were about 25,000 small and large ponds, lakes, and reservoirs in Chattogram, but a 1991 survey of the Fisheries Department shows that the number of reservoirs has come down to 19,250. In 2006-07, a survey of the Chattogram Development Authority found only 4,523 water bodies.

A recent study conducted by Chittagong University in 2016-17 found a total of 1,249 water bodies in 41 wards of the city. Under the circumstances, firefighters are facing difficulties finding water due to the water crisis.

Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Director Faruk Hossain Sikder said the extent of damage in fire incidents is increasing due to water scarcity.

He told The Business Standard, "Many ponds and reservoirs in Chattogram have been filled up. In the absence of an adequate source, firefighting work gets impeded during an emergency. Once the hydrants are installed, fires can be brought under control quickly."

According to Chattogram Wasa sources, the Wasa authorities sent a letter to the Fire Service and Civil Defense to formulate a design with appropriate spots for the installation of hydrants in September 2014. The Fire Service named 86 locations and initiatives were taken under two projects to install the hydrants.

In 2018, 30 fire hydrants were installed in the city under the Chattogram Water Supply Improvement and Sanitation Project with the assistance of the World Bank, which is currently active.

In light of several major fire incidents in Dhaka in 2019, the necessity for fire hydrants in Chattogram came to the fore again. At the time, an initiative was taken to install 144 more fire hydrants in one package under Karnaphuli Water Supply Project (Phase 2).

Under this project, a 700km pipeline network and 59 DMA (district metered area) facilities are being set up in the city. The work of laying the pipelines will be completed by October this year. Then the fire hydrants will be connected to this network.

A total of 174 fire hydrants will be installed, under GPS coordinates, at a cost of around Tk2 crore. These hydrants will be locked and keys will be handed over to the Fire Service authorities.

In case of a fire, the Fire Service will be able to detect proximate fire hydrants through GPS. However, no decision has been made yet on who will bear the cost of water used in fire extinguishing.

Chattogram Wasa Chief Engineer Maksud Alam told The Business Standard, "Fire hydrants have already been installed at 30 locations in the city and installation of 144 more is underway as per requirements, which are connected to the DMA. Some 94, out of the total 144, installations have been completed so far while 30 hydrants have been commissioned. These will be handed over to the Fire Service when asked."

Responding to a query, he said, "It has not been decided yet who will carry the cost of water. This is not a big issue. We have some street hydrants and the government allocates us funds for those on an annual basis."

"When the work of DMA is completed, the responsibility of all the fire hydrants will be handed over to the Fire Service, and we will keep a constant watch on whether anyone is misusing water illegally," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

My City / Chattogram / Chattogram city / Ctg Wasa / Chattogram Wasa / WASA / Fire hydrants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Independence month offers you cannot miss

51m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Samsung’s The Freestyle – a portable projector with the features of a smart TV

2h | Brands
Wildfire burns the bushes, shrubs and copies of the Shal Gajari and young wild animals get killed. Rangtia forest has also lost density due to illegal logging. Photo: Mumit M

Int’l Day of Forests: Of promises and marginalised communities

2h | Panorama
Brac at 50

Brac at 50: As the country graduates, Brac sees towns, cities as its next frontier

4h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

Linkin Park's late vocalist Chester Bennington’s birthday today

15h | Videos
Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

Zelenskiy figurines raise over $145,000 for Ukraine

17h | Videos
Reasons behind some universities are being famous

Reasons behind some universities are being famous

17h | Videos
Tale of one season wonders

Tale of one season wonders

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

5
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

6
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh