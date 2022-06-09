Fire at a Dhaka chips factory

A chips factory at Jurain in Dhaka's Postagola caught fire on Wednesday night.

The first unit of Fire Service reached the spot around 11:30pm after they were informed about the fire at 11:22pm.

Seven units of the fire service were successful in bringing the fire under control at 12:30am on Thursday, confirmed Shahjahan Shikder, deputy assistant director (media cell) of the Fire Service and Civil Defence headquarters.

No casualties have been reported till now, he added.