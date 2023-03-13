Tejgaon slum catches fire, 11 firefighting units on spot

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 March, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 10:00 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A fire broke out at a slum in Kunipara in the capital's Tejgaon area on Monday (13 March).

"Eleven firefighting units are working to bring the blaze under control which originated around 7:52pm," Shahjahan Sikder, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence told The Business Standard.

Abdul Jabbar, a local resident, said, "The fire has spread terribly. Many fire service units are working. They have to gain momentum to put the fire out." 

"Due to the area's dense settlement, the fire quickly spread to the surrounding houses," he added.

So far, no casualty has been reported.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The cause of the fire and extent of damage could not be identified yet.

