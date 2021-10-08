Fertiliser-laden cargo ship capsizes in Pasur River

A cargo ship carrying 850 metric tonnes of fertiliser capsized near the Mongla port channel of the River Pasur on Friday afternoon.

The ship crew members and workers managed to swim ashore, said Riad Ali Mollah, master of the cargo ship.

The ship 'MV Deshbandhu' got stuck in a shoal near the Kainmari area of the river on the way to Nowapara in Jashore. Later, a crack occurred on the lower portion of the ship, causing the capsize, he added.

Mongla Port Authority Harbour Master Commander Sheikh Fakhruddin said the incident did not disrupt the movement of other water vessels as the ship sank outside the main channel.