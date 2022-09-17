Capsized Bangladeshi container vessel back on water at Kolkata port

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 10:26 pm

Related News

Capsized Bangladeshi container vessel back on water at Kolkata port

TBS Report
17 September, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2022, 10:26 pm
Capsized Bangladeshi container vessel back on water at Kolkata port

Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) has refloated a Bangladeshi private container vessel, MV Marintrust 01, which capsized at a jetty of the Shyamaprasad Mukherji Port in Kolkata on 24 March this year.

The port authority restored the vessel and retrieved all 165 containers after five months of salvage operation ending Saturday (17 September).

The container vessel plying on coastal shipping route between India and Bangladesh capsized around 10:40am on 24 March just after loading operations had been completed. The accident was apparently caused by the erroneous manner in which the cargo was loaded.

There were 165 containers on board, 77 on deck and 88 containers on hold. Several of the containers had fallen off the deck into the water. The Kolkata port authority also rescued 15 crew of the vessel.

The owner of M/S Marin Trust Ltd engaged M/S Gill Marine as a salvor for refloating and restoring the vessels but the salvage operations were suspended after the authority abandoned the container vessel and refused to bear the cost of salvage operation.

But the Kolkata Port Trust (KoPT) then resumed the salvage operation and refloated the vessel. On re-floatation, the owner of the vessel, Marin Trust Ltd, has requested permission to tow the vessel back to Bangladesh.

The 83-metre long cargo ship was built in 2018. The ship left Chattogram on 20 March to carry goods from Kolkata.

The cargo ship belongs to Marin Trust Ltd which usually transports containers through domestic marine routes. They also carry goods on the Dhaka-Chattogram route from Kolkata under the India-Bangladesh Shipping Protocol Agreement.

Top News

MV Marintrust 01 / container vessel / container ship / cargo ship capsizes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

The tale of all-year-round mangoes and the people who introduced them

2h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Bangla translation of ‘Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Le Messager du Qawwali’ published

4h | Splash
Scimitar Babbler on grass. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Scimitar Babbler basking: ‘It seemed a thrill of pleasure’ 

10h | Panorama
David Fickling. Sketch: TBS

Former colonies should do more than just abolish the monarchy

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

Marine fishing has declined by over 7% in two decades

9m | Videos
Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

Banks' appetite for stocks moderate

14m | Videos
How the most expensive coffee is made?

How the most expensive coffee is made?

1h | Videos
Shakila’s solo Face to Face begins at Zainul Gallery

Shakila’s solo Face to Face begins at Zainul Gallery

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

4
Illustration: TBS
Education

Skill gaps between academia and industry widening

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Economy

Dollar capped at Tk108 for remitters, Tk99 for exporters