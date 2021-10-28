Ferry capsize: Rescue operations resume for 2nd day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 10:24 am

Related News

Ferry capsize: Rescue operations resume for 2nd day

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 09:50 am
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 10:24 am
Ferry capsize: Rescue operations resume for 2nd day

Rescue teams and emergency workers have resumed their operation today to salvage the ro-ro ferry – Amanat Shah – that capsized in the Padma River near the ghat No-5 at Paturia in Manikganj on Wednesday.

The operation started at around 8.30am on Thursday after it was halted for 12 hours since yesterday evening.

Robust rescue ship "Prottoy" from Narayanganj will join the operation soon alongside rescue ship Hamza and fire service divers, Shariful Islam, executive engineer (dredging) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Aricha, told The Business Standard.

Earlier, the ferry sank with 15 goods-laden trucks and several motorcycles. There were no buses or private cars on the ferry.

Reportedly, five trucks are still missing that are expected to be buried under the ferry.

"Four trucks were recovered and five have been identified in different areas of Padma River after a daylong rescue operation following the capsize yesterday," he said, adding that the missing trucks will be recovered first. 

No casualties were reported in this accident so far.

Top News

Paturia ferry capsize / Ferry capsize / Paturia Ghat / Ferry / ferry ghat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

13h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

14h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

14h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF