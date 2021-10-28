Ferry capsize: Rescue operations resume for 2nd day

Rescue teams and emergency workers have resumed their operation today to salvage the ro-ro ferry – Amanat Shah – that capsized in the Padma River near the ghat No-5 at Paturia in Manikganj on Wednesday.

The operation started at around 8.30am on Thursday after it was halted for 12 hours since yesterday evening.

Robust rescue ship "Prottoy" from Narayanganj will join the operation soon alongside rescue ship Hamza and fire service divers, Shariful Islam, executive engineer (dredging) of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) at Aricha, told The Business Standard.

Earlier, the ferry sank with 15 goods-laden trucks and several motorcycles. There were no buses or private cars on the ferry.

Reportedly, five trucks are still missing that are expected to be buried under the ferry.

"Four trucks were recovered and five have been identified in different areas of Padma River after a daylong rescue operation following the capsize yesterday," he said, adding that the missing trucks will be recovered first.

No casualties were reported in this accident so far.