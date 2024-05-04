Fact-checking authority will be created: Arafat

The state minister at a discussion titled "The Context of Climate Politics and the Role of the Media" at the National Press Club on 4 May. Photo: TBS

The government will create a fact-checking authority, Information and Broadcasting State Minister Mohammad Ali Arafat said today (4 May).

"We do not have any government fact-checking body. There is one under TIB, but it is not active or modern. In this situation, a fact-checking body or authority will be created," he said during a discussion titled "The Context of Climate Politics and the Role of the Media" at the National Press Club.

The state minister further said, "Fact-checking is not just about the content of print or electronic media. Its relevance is also high in social media. We will create a fact-checking authority and establish a connection with the Press Council. The decision will be taken after discussing this idea not only governmentally but also with the stakeholders. So that the acceptability of this fact-checking body is respected. For this, we seek everyone's cooperation."

Regarding the media index, he said that there are some methodological weaknesses in the methodology on which this ranking is done, so this index is not accurate. If these weaknesses are not removed, the reality will not be reflected through this index.

The minister also said that if reporters are harassed by influential people, the ministry will stand by them because reporting on the environment is positive for the government's development work. Environmental journalists play a helpful role in the development of the government.

Professor Riakat Ali read the main essay on environment and journalism at the programme. National Press Club President Farida Yasmin, General Secretary Shyamal Dutta, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists President Omar Faruque and others also spoke at the event.