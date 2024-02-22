Explore marine resources maintaining friendly relations with neighbours: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has stressed extracting marine resources from Bangladesh's vast maritime zones, maintaining friendly relations with the neighbouring countries, to tap the potential of the "Blue Economy" for the country's socio-economic advancement.

"We have to explore the marine resources from the maritime areas we achieved. I believe the announcement of the blue economy will be implemented. We have to use the vast marine resources for the socio-economic development of Bangladesh," she said today (22 February).

The premier made the remarks at an event marking the golden jubilee of enacting the law titled "The Territorial Waters and Maritime Zones Act, 1974" at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) this morning.

"We must be cautious in extracting our marine resources and continuing business and trade using seaways, maintaining our foreign policy "Friendship to all, malice to none," she said.

