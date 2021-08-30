Experts highlights importance of widely uses of reusable sanitary napkins

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 02:19 pm

Related News

Experts highlights importance of widely uses of reusable sanitary napkins

TBS Report
30 August, 2021, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2021, 02:19 pm
Experts highlights importance of widely uses of reusable sanitary napkins

Experts at the third National conference on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) has highlighted the importance of widely uses of the reusable sanitary napkins to address both the health and environmental hazards of the plastic pads. 

The online conference was organised by the Department of Population Sciences, University of Dhaka and SNV Netherlands Development Organization from 28-30 August, said a press release. 

Eco-friendly Low-cost Liquid Absorbent (ELLA) program evaluation report  titled " From Garment Scrap to Sanitary Pad: A Journey towards Securing SRH Rights of Female RMG Workers in Bangladesh" conducted by the Center for Research and Development (CRD) and presented by  Tuba Ahmad, Program Support Officer, UN Women Bangladesh at the fourth session on RMG Workers Health and Well-being: Evidence of Interventions, session chaired by Dr. Nazneen Akhter, Asst. Professor North South University while  Dr. Syed Abdul Hamid, Professor and former director of the Institute of Health Economics, University of Dhaka was the present as the scheduled discussant of the session.

Earlier the two days long conference was inaugurated by Muhammad Abdul Mannan, Minister for the Ministry of Planning as a chief guest and Prof Md. Akhteruzzaman, VC of Dhaka University as special guest.

 The sector experts mentioned that the ELLA Pad program has been rebranding the Bangladesh garments sector and upholding the image of the country at the international levels.

 The program is now function among 15 RMG factories and identified the progress, challenges and recommendations for the future intervention. 

The study was conducted during October- December 2020.

The study findings highlighted availability and accessibility of sanitary napkins made from garments scraps in factories contributed to female RMG worker's physical, financial and mental wellbeing.

Participating at the discussion, several experts including the session chair and scheduled discussant pointed to this study and the intervention as timely initiative for health and wellbeing of our underprivileged women. 

The key success area also included male involvement from factory authority and workers in large extent in Menstrual Hygiene Management issues. 

Ella Program was applauded as an exceptional and value adding intervention and recommended for extension across the RMG sector for greater outcomes in protecting female RMG workers' SRHR. 

 

 

Women Empowerment

Sanitary pads

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

18h | Videos
The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

The Afghan minister who became a bike courier

1d | Videos
Aseis: A band for life

Aseis: A band for life

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

TBS Current Affairs: 4th anniversary of Rohingya exodus in Bangladesh

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink
Telecom

Telecom regulator selects firm to audit Banglalink

5
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy