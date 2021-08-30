Experts highlights importance of widely uses of reusable sanitary napkins

Experts at the third National conference on Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) has highlighted the importance of widely uses of the reusable sanitary napkins to address both the health and environmental hazards of the plastic pads.

The online conference was organised by the Department of Population Sciences, University of Dhaka and SNV Netherlands Development Organization from 28-30 August, said a press release.

Eco-friendly Low-cost Liquid Absorbent (ELLA) program evaluation report titled " From Garment Scrap to Sanitary Pad: A Journey towards Securing SRH Rights of Female RMG Workers in Bangladesh" conducted by the Center for Research and Development (CRD) and presented by Tuba Ahmad, Program Support Officer, UN Women Bangladesh at the fourth session on RMG Workers Health and Well-being: Evidence of Interventions, session chaired by Dr. Nazneen Akhter, Asst. Professor North South University while Dr. Syed Abdul Hamid, Professor and former director of the Institute of Health Economics, University of Dhaka was the present as the scheduled discussant of the session.

Earlier the two days long conference was inaugurated by Muhammad Abdul Mannan, Minister for the Ministry of Planning as a chief guest and Prof Md. Akhteruzzaman, VC of Dhaka University as special guest.

The sector experts mentioned that the ELLA Pad program has been rebranding the Bangladesh garments sector and upholding the image of the country at the international levels.

The program is now function among 15 RMG factories and identified the progress, challenges and recommendations for the future intervention.

The study was conducted during October- December 2020.

The study findings highlighted availability and accessibility of sanitary napkins made from garments scraps in factories contributed to female RMG worker's physical, financial and mental wellbeing.

Participating at the discussion, several experts including the session chair and scheduled discussant pointed to this study and the intervention as timely initiative for health and wellbeing of our underprivileged women.

The key success area also included male involvement from factory authority and workers in large extent in Menstrual Hygiene Management issues.

Ella Program was applauded as an exceptional and value adding intervention and recommended for extension across the RMG sector for greater outcomes in protecting female RMG workers' SRHR.