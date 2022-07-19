Zimbabwe women sew sanitary pads to help keep girls in school

World+Biz

Reuters
19 July, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 03:31 pm

Related News

Zimbabwe women sew sanitary pads to help keep girls in school

Reuters
19 July, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 03:31 pm
Women work inside a factory at Bonda Women Craft Centre, a reusable sanitary pads manufacturing company in Mutasa district, in Mutare, Zimbabwe, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Women work inside a factory at Bonda Women Craft Centre, a reusable sanitary pads manufacturing company in Mutasa district, in Mutare, Zimbabwe, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A community group in rural Zimbabwe is making reusable sanitary towels so that girls do not skip school when they have their period.

The Chiedza Community Welfare Trust, in Zimbabwe's Mutasa District, started sewing cloth sanitary pads when founder Gladys Mukaratirwa realised that local girls were missing school every month because they could not afford disposable hygiene products.

A woman works inside a factory at Bonda Women Craft Centre, a reusable sanitary pads manufacturing company in Mutasa district, in Mutare, Zimbabwe, July 13,2022. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman works inside a factory at Bonda Women Craft Centre, a reusable sanitary pads manufacturing company in Mutasa district, in Mutare, Zimbabwe, July 13,2022. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

"If you calculate two to five days per month, it's about 45 days per year of school time which is wasted, so we realised that there was a need for them to have a sustainable source of sanitary pads," Mukaratirwa said.

Women work inside a factory at Bonda Women Craft Centre, a reusable sanitary pads manufacturing company in Mutasa district, in Mutare, Zimbabwe, July 13,2022. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Women work inside a factory at Bonda Women Craft Centre, a reusable sanitary pads manufacturing company in Mutasa district, in Mutare, Zimbabwe, July 13,2022. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The group, run by female volunteers, sells its pads to individuals and to charities across Zimbabwe for distribution to schoolgirls and vulnerable women.

zimbabwe / Sanitary pads / Female hygiene

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

4h | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

1d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Politics centring occupying south pole

Politics centring occupying south pole

41m | Videos
Photo: TBS

The necessity of online classes for students

2h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Elephant Road curtain traders seek govt support, loans on easy terms to stay afloat

4h | Videos
How garment sector can make Bangladesh more prosperous

How garment sector can make Bangladesh more prosperous

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership