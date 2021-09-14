Ex-CJ Sinha case: Judgment on Oct 5

UNB
14 September, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 12:03 pm

Earlier, on August 29, seven of the 11 accused in the case defended themselves as innocent, and hoped they will get justice

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed October 5 for delivering its judgment in a graft case filed against former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others over laundering Tk 4 crore.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 Sheikh Nazmul Alam fixed the date after concluding law point arguments from both the state and the defence counsel.

Earlier, on August 29, seven of the 11 accused in the case defended themselves as innocent, and hoped they will get justice.

They are Mahbubul Haque Chisty, former audit committee chairman of Farmers Bank, former managing director of the bank AKM Shamim, first vice president Swapan Kumar Rat, VP Md Lutful Haque, former SEVP Gazi Salahudiin, Md Shahjahan and Niranjan Chandra Saha.

On August 24, the defence lawyers questioned the investigation officer of the case Benazir Ahmed, director of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

So far, the court has recorded the statements of 21 witnesses in this case.

On July 10, 2019, the ACC filed the case accusing former chief justice SK Sinha and 10 others of accumulating illegal wealth and laundering Tk 4 crore.

On September 25, 2019, the anti-graft body summoned five officials of the Farmers Bank Ltd for interrogation over the deposit of Tk 4 crore in SK Sinha's account with the Supreme Court branch of Sonali Bank Ltd.

On December 10, 2019, the investigation officer of the case filed a chargesheet against the 11 accused.

On August 13, 2020, a court framed charges against the 11 including SK Sinha.

