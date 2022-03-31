ACC files case against SK Sinha, his brother

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against former judge SK Sinha and his brother Ananta Kumar Sinha on Thursday.

According to the case details, former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, 67, and his brother Ananta Kumar Sinha has been accused of illegally earning and laundering $280,000 through Ananta Kumar's bank accounts in the United States when SK Sinha was the chief justice.

Deputy Director of the ACC Md Gulshan Anwar Pradhan filed the case as they committed a punishable offence under section 4 (2) and 4 (3) of Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012 and section 5 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

The ACC will take necessary steps to investigate the case and if anyone else is found involved in the money laundering they will also be brought to the books.

SK Sinha along with 10 others are accused in a corruption case over laundering Tk4 crore.

According to that case statement, the accused arranged a fake loan of Tk4 crore from the Gulshan branch of the erstwhile Farmers Bank and transferred it to SK Sinha's personal account through pay-order.

SK Sinha later transferred the amount to another account in cash, cheques and pay-orders, which is a punishable offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.