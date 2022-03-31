ACC files case against SK Sinha, his brother

Corruption

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 03:49 pm

Related News

ACC files case against SK Sinha, his brother

TBS Report
31 March, 2022, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2022, 03:49 pm
ACC files case against SK Sinha, his brother

The Anti-Corruption Commission filed a case against former judge SK Sinha and his brother Ananta Kumar Sinha on Thursday.

According to the case details, former chief justice Surendra Kumar Sinha, 67, and his brother Ananta Kumar Sinha has been accused of illegally earning and laundering $280,000 through Ananta Kumar's bank accounts in the United States when SK Sinha was the chief justice.

Deputy Director of the ACC Md Gulshan Anwar Pradhan filed the case as they committed a punishable offence under section 4 (2) and 4 (3) of Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012 and section 5 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

The ACC will take necessary steps to investigate the case and if anyone else is found involved in the money laundering they will also be brought to the books.

Graft case: Verdict against SK Sinha, 10 others deferred

SK Sinha along with 10 others are accused in a corruption case over laundering Tk4 crore.

According to that case statement, the accused arranged a fake loan of Tk4 crore from the Gulshan branch of the erstwhile Farmers Bank and transferred it to SK Sinha's personal account through pay-order.

SK Sinha later transferred the amount to another account in cash, cheques and pay-orders, which is a punishable offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Bangladesh / Top News

Justice SK Sinha / Money laundering / ACC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

1h | Panorama
Photo: Maliha Fairooz

British museums are free. But at what cost?

3h | Panorama
The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

The main reason behind the price hike is the absence of updated supply and demand data 

4h | Panorama
How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

History of lipstick

History of lipstick

7m | Videos
Barca Femeni smashes Real Madrid Femenino breaking attendance record

Barca Femeni smashes Real Madrid Femenino breaking attendance record

12m | Videos
Regions at risk of going underwater due to climate change

Regions at risk of going underwater due to climate change

17m | Videos
When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

When law enforcers break law…only to hurt themselves

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online