70% Malaysia-bound workers, who failed to board plane, refunded: State minister

At least 70% workers, who could not fly to Malaysia within the specified timeframe, have already been refunded the money they had deposited to the recruiting agencies, State Minister for Expatriate Welfare Shafiqur Rahman Choudhury said today (25 July).

"According to agencies, 70% of the workers have been refunded, and the remaining will get it shortly," he said while talking to reporters after a meeting with the Malaysian ambassador in Bangladesh at the secretariat.

When asked about the reopening of the labour market for Bangladeshi workers in Malaysia, the state minister said the issue will be discussed at a joint working group meeting between the two countries scheduled for next month.

Since the reopening of the labour market in August 2022, Malaysia had allocated a quota of over 532,000 for Bangladeshi workers. Out of this, 476,000 workers were able to reach their destination.

The Malaysian authorities had allowed 100 private recruiting agencies to send workers from Bangladesh. However, due to mismanagement and corruption in the recruitment process, the agencies failed to send approximately 17,777 workers before the 31 May deadline set by Malaysia.

Malaysia will not hire workers from Bangladesh until they declare a new quota.

