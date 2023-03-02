Evaly chairman, MD indicted in DSA case

A Dhaka court today framed charges against Evaly chairman Shamima Nasrin and her husband and company Managing Director (MD) Mohammad Rassel in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA).

Judge AM Julfikar Hayat of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal passed the order in presence of accused Mohammad Rassel.

The court, however, issued arrest warrant against Shamima Nasrin as she did not appear for today's hearing.

The court also set 29 April for recording deposition of witnesses in the case.

One Alamgir Hossain, a customer of the e-commerce platform, filed the case against the Evaly bosses on 30 September 2021, with the capital's Badda Police Station for not providing him with the goods he ordered by paying Tk28 lakh. Investigation officer and CID sub-inspector Prodip Kumar Das filed charge-sheet in the case on 16 September 2022.