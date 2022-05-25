EU to help Bangladesh combat human trafficking: Envoy  

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) has organised a hybrid seminar on human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Titled "Promoting Multilateral Cooperation to Prevent Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling" – the seminar was held at the BIISS Auditorium on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, Maj Gen Mohammad Maksudur Rahman said that Bangladesh is aware of the increasing challenges of human trafficking.

"Realizing the urgency the country passed the Human Trafficking Act in 2012 and has also become a party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Migrant Workers and Their Families.

"It has also adopted the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act in 2013."

"Moreover, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the country is implementing a National Action of Plan (NAP) for Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking for the year 2018-2022," he added.

Meanwhile, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, speaking as the chief guest, noted that the refugee issue has become one of the hot and red button topics in Europe.

"Sexual exploitation also continued to be the most commonly detected form of trafficking."

Nowadays migrants smuggling has become a profitable business, he added.

He later praised the Bangladeshi government for its efforts in reducing human trafficking and noted that the EU will provide all necessary support in this regard.

Concluding the event BIISS Chairman Kazi Imtiaz Hossian said that South Asia comprises countries that are source, transit and destination for human trafficking.

"Growing economies combined with corruption, weak criminal justice systems, and unequal law enforcement capacities offer opportunities for organized crime to thrive.

Senior officials from different ministries, ambassadors, diplomats, and military officials, among others participated in the event.