EU to help Bangladesh combat human trafficking: Envoy  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 02:01 pm

Related News

EU to help Bangladesh combat human trafficking: Envoy  

BIISS holds seminar on human trafficking, migrant smuggling

TBS Report
25 May, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 25 May, 2022, 02:01 pm
Representational image
Representational image

Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies (BIISS) has organised a hybrid seminar on human trafficking and migrant smuggling.

Titled "Promoting Multilateral Cooperation to Prevent Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling" – the seminar was held at the BIISS Auditorium on Wednesday.

Addressing the event, Maj Gen Mohammad Maksudur Rahman said that Bangladesh is aware of the increasing challenges of human trafficking.

"Realizing the urgency the country passed the Human Trafficking Act in 2012 and has also become a party to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Migrant Workers and Their Families.

"It has also adopted the Overseas Employment and Migrants Act in 2013."

"Moreover, under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina the country is implementing a National Action of Plan (NAP) for Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking for the year 2018-2022," he added.

Meanwhile, European Union (EU) Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley, speaking as the chief guest, noted that the refugee issue has become one of the hot and red button topics in Europe.

"Sexual exploitation also continued to be the most commonly detected form of trafficking."

Nowadays migrants smuggling has become a profitable business, he added.

He later praised the Bangladeshi government for its efforts in reducing human trafficking and noted that the EU will provide all necessary support in this regard.

Concluding the event BIISS Chairman Kazi Imtiaz Hossian said that South Asia comprises countries that are source, transit and destination for human trafficking.

"Growing economies combined with corruption, weak criminal justice systems, and unequal law enforcement capacities offer opportunities for organized crime to thrive.

Senior officials from different ministries, ambassadors, diplomats, and military officials, among others participated in the event.

Top News

Bangladesh / human trafficking / EU / South Asia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Psycure has received various awards for their extraordinary contributions to promoting Sustainable Development Goals. Photo: Courtesy

Psycure: Meet the organisation serving the underserved university students (and beyond) with mental healthcare 

4h | Panorama
Underlying problems such as school dropouts need to be addressed first before taking a legal route to stop child labour. Photo: Reuters

‘Child labour in a country like Bangladesh is primarily a development issue, not so much of enforcement’

5h | Panorama
The balcony railings of the Boro Sardar Bari in Sonargaon. Made of cast iron, these railings feature vertical posts with intricate designs on top. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The evolution of railing and grille designs

1d | Habitat
A Russian army service member fires a howitzer during drills at the Kuzminsky range in the southern Rostov region, Russia January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Sergey Pivovarov/File Photo

3 months of Ukraine war : Miscalculations, resistance and redirected focus

1d | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

The alarming effects of the global food crisis

2h | Videos
Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

Mangoes from Satkhira going to Iraq

4h | Videos
The dream of building home on moon

The dream of building home on moon

4h | Videos
When is the right time to invest?

When is the right time to invest?

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi
Bangladesh

Bangladesh at risk of losing ownership of Banglar Samriddhi

4
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

5
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature

6
Illustration: TBS
Banking

Let taka slide