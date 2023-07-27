EU delegation visiting Rohingya camps

A five-member delegation of the European Union is visiting the Rohingya refugee camps in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

The delegation, led by Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore, reached Cox's Bazar at 10am Thursday.

They reached the Rohingya camp no 4 in Ukhiya at 11:30am.

They will also visit camp no 18, where they will talk with Rohingyas as well as officials of international organisations.

The delegation includes European External Action Service (EEAS) Political Adviser Viktor Velek, EU Ambassador to Dhaka Charles Whiteley, First Secretary (Political) Sebastian Rieger-Brown, and Anna Orlandini, who oversees EU's humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh.