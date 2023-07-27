EU delegation visiting Rohingya camps

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 12:26 pm

Related News

EU delegation visiting Rohingya camps

TBS Report
27 July, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2023, 12:26 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A five-member delegation of the European Union is visiting the Rohingya refugee camps in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar.

The delegation, led by Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore, reached Cox's Bazar at 10am Thursday.

They reached the Rohingya camp no 4 in Ukhiya at 11:30am.

They will also visit camp no 18, where they will talk with Rohingyas as well as officials of international organisations.

The delegation includes European External Action Service (EEAS) Political Adviser Viktor Velek, EU Ambassador to Dhaka Charles Whiteley, First Secretary (Political) Sebastian Rieger-Brown,  and Anna Orlandini, who oversees EU's humanitarian efforts in Bangladesh.

Top News

EU Delegation / Eamon Gilmore / Rohingya refugee / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Antelpes are incredibly biodiverse across Asia and Africa. Photo: Collected

Graceful antelopes: Masters of speed and elegance

2h | Earth
Sketch: TBS

Why 'Barbie' tickets aren't more expensive

5h | Panorama
Hun Sen&#039;s tenure has been marked by the systematic suppression of any opposition. Photo: Reuters

Hun Sen's playbook for power

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Eriko vs Imran: The inside story of a parent's fight over their children’s custody

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

3h | TBS Stories
Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

Foreign envoys warned against issuing joint statement regarding Hero Alom's assault

21h | TBS Today
Is Barbie a role model for children?

Is Barbie a role model for children?

19h | TBS Entertainment
Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

Whom will Mbappe finally sign for after transfer drama?

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

4
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price