'USA committed to addressing environment, climate-related issues'

US Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) Helen LaFave has said that the United States is committed to addressing the issues related to the environment and climate and investing heavily in these issues through different organisations to make the planet a better one.

"Record heat, floods, storms, droughts, and wildfires have devastated communities around the world. Through our actions at home and our leadership abroad, the United States is helping to build a net zero-emission, resilient future that creates good jobs and ensures a healthy, liveable planet for generations to come," said the deputy chief of mission at a programme.

She emphasised the need of the interdependence of non-governmental organisations, businesses and the government to tackle the climate crisis.

Helen LaFave hosted the National Earth Olympiad (NEO) reception to recognise 30 earth youth champions and to celebrate World Environment Day on Sunday at the American Centre in the capital.

Since 2012, NEO has been an education and knowledge movement aimed at mainstreaming earth and environmental science education in Bangladesh.  This year's theme is "Saving the Bengal Delta: Restoring Our Water Commons".

The Bangladesh Youth Environmental Initiative (BYEI) is the implementer of NEO-2023 with US Embassy support. 

Founded in 2009 by Shamir Shehab, an alumnus of the US government-sponsored Global Undergraduate Exchange Programme, BYEI began with a group of university students keen to improve awareness and engagement in environmental issues among their peers.

BYEI has established itself as a key youth organisation in the environmental sector of Bangladesh, run by youth, for youth.

The US government recognises the integral role of youth in these matters.

Talented students from grade 8 to 12 from eight divisions of the country participated in the event.

