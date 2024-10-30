Climate change is making temperatures deadlier, food less reliable, experts warn

Climate Change

Reuters
30 October, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 04:39 pm

Related News

Climate change is making temperatures deadlier, food less reliable, experts warn

Especially vulnerable are the elderly, with the number of heat-related deaths in people over 65 last year reaching a level 167% above the number of such deaths in the 1990s

Reuters
30 October, 2024, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2024, 04:39 pm
Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

Climate change, driven by fossil fuel emissions, is raising temperatures to dangerous new heights, while also worsening drought and food security, a new report by doctors and health experts warned on Tuesday.

The record temperatures of 2023 - the hottest year on record - meant the average person experienced 50 more days of dangerous temperatures than they would have without climate change, according to the Lancet Countdown, an annual report based on work by dozens of experts, academic institutions, and U.N. agencies, including the World Health Organization.

Especially vulnerable are the elderly, with the number of heat-related deaths in people over 65 last year reaching a level 167% above the number of such deaths in the 1990s. Without climate change, researchers would have expected that number to rise by 65% from the 1990s, the report said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Year on year, the deaths directly associated with climate change are increasing," said Marina Belén Romanello, executive director of the Lancet Countdown.

"But heat is also affecting not just the mortality and increasing deaths, but also increasing the diseases and the pathologies associated with heat exposure," she said.

For example, people who exercise outdoors are increasingly at risk, she said. Companies are facing limited capacity for working outdoors.

In fact, last year's extreme heat cost the world an estimated 512 billion potential labor hours, worth hundreds of billions of dollars in potential income, the report said.

"Similar to what we saw with the COVID-19 pandemic, it is key workers who tend to be most exposed and unable to shield as easily during heatwaves, such as those working in one of our many hospitals without air conditioning, or outdoor construction workers," said data scientist Nathan Cheetham at King's College London in a statement. Cheetham was not involved in the study.

Climate change is also making food more unreliable, the authors warned.

With up to 48% of the world's land area facing extreme drought conditions last year, the researchers said, about 151 million more people would be experiencing food insecurity as a result, compared with the years 1981-2010.

Extreme rainfall last year also affected roughly 60% of lands, unleashing floods and raising risks from water contamination or infectious disease.

The study's authors urged the upcoming U.N. climate summit, COP29, to direct climate finance toward public health. The COP29 talks begin Nov. 11 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called on countries to "cure the sickness of climate inaction" by slashing fossil fuel use and emissions in order "to create a fairer, safer, and healthier future for all."

Top News

climate change / Climate crisis / Global warming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

3d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

4d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

4d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

4d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

The name of the president and general secretary of JU branch Chatrashibir has been released

The name of the president and general secretary of JU branch Chatrashibir has been released

15m | Videos
Monthly gas crisis hits CNG filling stations in Sylhet

Monthly gas crisis hits CNG filling stations in Sylhet

1h | Videos
Bernie Sanders Urges Pro-Palestinian Supporters to Back Kamala

Bernie Sanders Urges Pro-Palestinian Supporters to Back Kamala

2h | Videos
Total unemployment in the country is 1.80 crore: Asif Mahmud

Total unemployment in the country is 1.80 crore: Asif Mahmud

2h | Videos