Rivers surrounding Dhaka get polluted at 693 points: Study

Environment

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 07:08 pm

Related News

Rivers surrounding Dhaka get polluted at 693 points: Study

TBS Report
19 June, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 19 June, 2022, 07:08 pm
Contaminated water from the Savar Tannery Industrial Estate pollutes the River Kaliganga after the River Dhaleshwari and the River Buriganga. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Contaminated water from the Savar Tannery Industrial Estate pollutes the River Kaliganga after the River Dhaleshwari and the River Buriganga. Photo: Rajib Dhar

The four rivers surrounding the Dhaka city– Buriganga, Turag, Balu and Tongi canal– are being polluted with household sewage and industrial wastes at 693 points, a study by the national river conservation commission has revealed.

Referring to the study prepared through field visits, Commission Chairman Manzoor Ahmed Chowdhury said that the Buriganga is getting polluted with household sewage and industrial wastes at 258 points while the Turag at 269 points, the Balu at 104 points and Tongi canal at 62 points. Apart from these, there are other contaminating points as well.

"The responsibility of household waste management is on the city corporations while the sewage management on the Dhaka WASA. As these agencies are not performing their duties, the wastes are being dumped into the rivers along with other industrial wastes," Manzoor Ahmed said while presenting the findings of the study titled 'The Distressed Rivers of Dhaka: Problems and Way Outs' at the CIRDAP auditorium in the capital on Sunday.

Referring to a World Bank study, Manzoor Ahmed said that the estimated annual loss of environmental, health and financial impacts of river pollution is around $283 crore. The number of financial losses will reach $5,100 crore in the next 20 years if proper preventive measures are not taken immediately to address it. 

He informed that activities to save the rivers surrounding Dhaka from pollution will be completed by 17 March 2023.

In his keynote presentation, National River Conservation Commission Deputy Chief (Morphology) MM Mohiuddin said that about 45 lakh kg of human excreta and solid waste of about one crore people of Dhaka is dumped into canals and water bodies without any treatment.

According to the DWASA data, it can treat only 2.245 million litres of waste which is only 20% of the total amount. But in reality, DWASA can treat wastes of only 5% area of Dhaka and directly discharge 1.5 crore litres of urine into the canals ultimately contaminating the rivers surrounding Dhaka.   

Bangladesh / Top News

River Pollution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Timeless watches to acquire on National Watch Day

7h | Brands
Representational image. Picture: Collected

Father’s Day 2022 Gift Guide

7h | Brands
Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

22h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

Rain stops but the suffering of Sylhet residents does not

22m | Videos
Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

Incentive in budget for sectors other than RMG

27m | Videos
The story of Apparels turning around

The story of Apparels turning around

32m | Videos
Bubly watches movie with the audience

Bubly watches movie with the audience

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected.
Economy

Bankers call for increasing dollar supply