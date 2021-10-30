PM to push for vulnerable countries’ rights at COP26: Foreign minister

Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will play a significant role at the COP26 conference to realise the rights of the countries vulnerable to climate change, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

"As the current president of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF), Bangladesh will play a strong role in realising the rights of the countries affected by climate change," said the foreign minister on Saturday at a press briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"The CVF-COP-28 Leaders Dialogue will be held under the chairmanship of the prime minister during the summit," the foreign minister said.

"We hope the Dhaka-Glasgow Declaration calling for the prevention of climate change, climate adaptation and financing will be adopted at the time," he said.

Asked what issues the prime minister would focus on in her speech at the climate conference, Momen said, "We will demand controlling the temperature by reducing carbon emissions and $100 billion from the developed countries every year in the climate fund as promised."

"We also want other countries to emulate the prime minister's Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan to save the world," he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave for the United Kingdom today to attend the COP26 and other bilateral meetings.

She will address the key segment of the COP26 hosted by the UK on 1 November. After that, the prime minister will participate as the chief guest in a joint CVF-Commonwealth meeting that will be held on the same morning.

On the same day, she will attend a meeting titled "Action and Solidarity - The Critical Decade" at the invitation of the UK prime minister. The next day, she will attend a meeting on "Women and Climate."

In addition to attending the summit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with other world leaders and dignitaries, including the Prince of Wales, the UK prime minister and the Sri Lankan president.

The prime minister will also deliver a speech titled "A Call for Climate Prosperity" at the Scottish Parliament.

After Glasgow, she will visit London during 3-8 November before heading towards Paris, France.

The prime minister will have bilateral meetings with the French president and prime minister during her visit in Paris from 9-13 November.

Replying to a question on Rampal power plant at the press briefing, the foreign minister said, "It was not cancelled. The rate of carbon emissions there is very low because it is made with the latest technology."

Regarding the Rohingyas, he said, "The issue would also be raised at the COP26 conference. They are upsetting our environmental balance."

Prime Minister's visit to London on 3-8 November

During her visit to London, the prime minister will address the Members of Parliament of the United Kingdom at the Palace of Westminster on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence.

She will take part in a virtual conference on investment organised by the Bangladesh Security Exchange Commission and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority during her visit in London.

She is also expected to unveil the newly published volumes of secret documents on Bangabandhu at a programme organised by the Bangladesh High Commission, London.

Bangladesh eye enhanced relations with France

On 9-13 November, the prime minister will pay an official visit to France and attend various events organised by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said the prime minister's visit to Paris will be very extensive, and she will be given guard of honour in three places.

Unesco's 75th birthday has further increased the importance of the prime minister's visit to Paris, he said.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the president and prime minister of France.

In addition, a delegation from MEDEF, a body representing top French businesses, requested a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"It is expected that a decision will be made to take the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and France to a higher level during the visit. It is also expected that a number of memoranda of understanding and letters of intent will be signed during the meeting with the French president," said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen.

But he did not specify the number and issues of MoU as these are still under consultations.

He said, "We do not have direct air links with France. A decision might be made in this regard during the visit."

"We want to make Bangladesh a manufacturing hub. That is why the prime minister is calling for investment in Bangladesh wherever she goes. It will be the same in France," he added.

Unesco to introduce award in Bangabandhu's name

A proposal to introduce an international award in the name of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his birth centenary was unanimously adopted at the 210th session of the Unesco Executive Council on 11 December last year.

The award called "Unesco-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize for the Creative Economy" will be presented to the winning person or organisation on 11 November this year at the Unesco Headquarters in Paris.

Regarding this, the foreign minister said, "This is the first time any UN body has introduced an international award in the name of Bangabandhu. It is a matter of pride for the whole nation."

As the successor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to attend the award ceremony held for the first time and hand over the honors to the winners.

The prime minister may also hold a bilateral meeting with Unesco Director-General Miss Audrey Azoulay during her stay in Paris.

Among others, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present at the press conference.