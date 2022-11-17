Khulna representatives, environmentalists form human chain at COP27 conference venue

People's representatives and environmentalists of Khulna have formed a human chain in the Climate Change Conference COP27 being held in Egypt, demanding compensation for the coastal people who are victims of climate change.

They pressed the demand by forming a human chain at the conference venue on Wednesday (17 November) night Bangladesh time.

At the same time, they called on world leaders to justify climate change compensation and take effective measures to reduce carbon emissions.

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) Panel Mayor Ali Akbar Tipu, head of Urban and Regional Planning at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology Prof Dr Mustafa Sarwar and executive director of a private organisation Shamim Arfeen joined the human chain.

Shamim Arfeen said, "As a result of climate change, we have highlighted the issues of rising water levels, flooding, salinity, fresh water shortage, frequent storms and disasters in Bangladesh and the coastal areas of the country."

He said, "We want to inform the world leaders through the human chain that despite not being responsible for climate change, various countries including Bangladesh are suffering the most damage.

"People's livelihood is being hampered especially in the coastal areas. The number of refugees, homeless, unemployed people is increasing. Effective steps should be taken with the cooperation of these people. Along with this, fair policy of damages and compensation should be implemented quickly."

Khulna City Corporation (KCC) panel mayor Ali Akbar Tipu said, "The southwest coast of Bangladesh including Khulna is the most affected by climate change. Natural disasters make millions of people live precariously."

He also said that responsible countries should take effective steps.