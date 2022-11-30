Bangladesh's role in COP27 negotiations highlighted

A security personnel stands guard next to the COP27 sign during the closing plenary at the COP27 climate summit in Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 20, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany/File Photo/File Photo

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahabuddin has said Bangladesh played a strong and effective role on behalf of the countries most vulnerable to climate change at the recently concluded United Nations Climate Conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt or COP27.

Bangladesh made a strong call for achieving significant progress in the "New Collective Quantified Goal on Climate Finance" negotiations, with the aim of securing $100 billion per year until 2025 and securing long-term climate finance.

The environment minister said these while addressing a workshop "27th World Climate Conference (COP27): Expectations and Achievements and Future Action Plan" at the auditorium of the Department of Environment on Tuesday, as the chief guest.

The minister said developed countries have been requested to double adaptation financing to developing countries by 2025.

Shahabuddin said 197 member states of the UNFCCC have reached a consensus on important issues including the adoption of the "Sharm Al Sheikh Implementation Plan" on the morning of 20 November after long discussions.

The minister for environment said the conference decided to create a new fund to address "loss and damage" in the most vulnerable developing countries.

A "Transitional Committee" has been set up for COP28 to "Operationalise" the Fund and fix its "Detail Arrangements."

The minister also said that a decision has been taken to finalise "Loss and Damage" in the conference, decide its host and form an advisory committee.

Countries have agreed to take action on the "Global Goals on Adaptation."

He said that $230 million have been pledged to the 'Adaptation Fund'. Funding has been given importance for the implementation of NAP.

In addition, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced a $3.1 billion plan over the next five years to protect everyone on earth through early warning systems.

The environment minister said the "Sharm El Sheikh Implementation Plan" has been accepted with congratulations by all the countries of the world, including the decision to form a new fund to address "Loss and Damage" in the more vulnerable developing countries like Bangladesh, but its successful implementation will depend on its proper implementation.

With Dr Farhina Ahmed, secretary of the Ministry of Environment, in the chair at the programme, Deputy Minister for Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, and Saber Hossain Chowdhury, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry, among others, spoke as special guests.