Int’l Clouded Leopard Day: The tiny cat that makes you paws

Environment

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 10:11 pm

Related News

Int’l Clouded Leopard Day: The tiny cat that makes you paws

Among a slew of surprising discoveries, one notable find was that of the clouded leopard, a feline listed as vulnerable by the International Union of Conservation for Nature

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 10:11 pm
Photo: Creative Conservation Alliance
Photo: Creative Conservation Alliance

In 2016, UK-based The Guardian reported on the startling findings made by conservationists surveying a remote portion in the Chittagong Hills Tract region.

Among a slew of surprising discoveries, one notable find was that of the clouded leopard, a feline listed as vulnerable by the International Union of Conservation for Nature.

"Despite the tremendous challenges [facing] the natural heritage of Bangladesh – all hope is not lost yet," Shahriar Caesar Rahman, the co-founder of the new group, Creative Conservation Alliance (CCA), declared before The Guardian at the time.

While the find was an exciting one, rumours of its sightings had persisted in most places the cat had ever called home.

The creature is also notoriously elusive.

An earlier TBS report quoted Dr Suprio Chakma, an assistant professor of Zoology at Rangamati Science and Technology University, as saying, "This secretive cat is as widespread as our jungle cat and fishing cat.''

Photo: Creative Conservation Alliance
Photo: Creative Conservation Alliance

In fact, once the leopard was even considered extinct in the country.

Earlier in Bangladesh, clouded leopards were found in the hills of Sherpur, Netrokona, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet, Chittagong and the Chittagong Hill Tracts. But over the years, deforestation, development projects and poaching have led to their numbers falling rapidly.

Its rediscovery, happened quite a few times.

In 2009, the species was found in Rangmati. Even at that time, Wildlife Trust of Bangladesh Chief Executive Professor Md Anwarul Islam had said the animal was thought to extinct in the country after years of habitat loss and decline of prey species.

Then in 2013, the leopard was sighted once again. This time it was spotted in Srimangal. A kitten, bit by a dog, was rescued and brought up in a local menagerie.

Like the 2016 discovery, only last year, the leopard made their presence known in Cumilla.

Three spotted, yellow-coated kittens were caught from a paddy field in the district.

They were initially mistaken for being leopards, but after some inspection it was discovered that they were actually the leopard cat (chitabiral).

The Clouded Leopard is a solitary, nocturnal and arboreal animal. The species is found in almost all of South and Southeast Asian countries.

With renewed conservation, there may yet be hope for this majestic animal.  

Top News

Int’l Clouded Leopard Day / Clouded Leopard / leopard

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

TBS Money: Delta Brac Housing's home loan booms

7h | Videos
Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

Mission to jab 1 crore: Procuring vaccines is the main chalenge now

7h | Videos
TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

TBS Money: Shikho's global fund for app-based learning

1d | Videos
TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

TBS Explainer: Why is the export income of RMG sector low?

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

2
What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly
Corporates

What Jamuna Group says regarding investment in Evaly

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports
RMG

Bangladesh loses 2nd position to Vietnam in clothing exports

5
Photo: Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Crime

Helena Jahangir arrested; liquor, casino materials seized from her house

6
TBS Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide lockdown extended till 10 August