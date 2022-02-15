Illegal sand extraction from seabed damaging Guliakhali beach: Bela

Photo: Collected
Sand extraction from the seabed in the Beribadh (embankment) area of Chattogram's Sitakunda coast is not only damaging the Guliakhali beach, its fauna and plants but also creating a threat of erosion in the shoreline, Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (Bela) says.    

In a report prepared after a recent visit to the spot, the organisation says, this evil effort also poses a threat to the mangrove forestation project of the Department of Forest (DoF) and damage it.

"Extracting sand from seabed illegally by a company named Capital Petroleum Limited in Barabkunda union of the upazila is damaging the beach, its fauna and reserved forest there as well as create the threat of erosion in the shoreline," Bela claimed.

On behalf of Bela, lawyer S Hasanul Banna on 17 January served a notice to 14 government organisations to take appropriate measures against the alleged company as well as to protect the beach from destruction. 

 In the notice, the organisation says it will take legal steps if appropriate measures are not taken to stop the sand extraction.

According to the notice, the law enforcement agencies have failed to ensure the implementation of the relevant law to stop sand extraction in prohibited places without approval.

Secretaries to Land Ministry, Environment and Climate Change Ministry, Director General (DG) of Department of Environment, BIWTA chairman, Chief Forest Conservator, National River Protection Commission Chairman, DG of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), Chattogram Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Chattogram Police, Chief Engineer of BWDB, Sitakunda Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Sitakunda Range Officer of Coastal  DoF, officer-in-charge of Sitakunda police station were served with the notice.  

"Farmlands are being filled with sand extracted from sea by cutting the embankment at North Mahmudabad and Mandaritola areas of Barabkunda union. By this act, the embankment becomes unprotected, causing a threat of damage to the Guliakhali beach," the organisation said.

Locals feared that the locality would be flooded with saline water from the sea by damaging the embankment.

According to the notice, the sand extraction has not stopped although locals sought help from the authorities concerned multiple times to save farmlands and houses from the bad effects of illegal sand extraction.

"Sand extraction in the sea is continuing thanks to the absence of strict action of the authorities concerned, leaving Guliyakhali beach, vast agricultural lands and houses under threat," the notice reads.

