Illegal sand mining busted in Chattogram

Crime

TBS Report
04 December, 2023, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 December, 2023, 06:47 pm

A mobile court seized 10,000 cubic feet of illegally mined sand from the Kanchannagar area under the Fatikchari upazila in Chattogram on Monday (4 December). Photo: TBS
A mobile court seized 10,000 cubic feet of illegally mined sand from the Kanchannagar area under the Fatikchari upazila in Chattogram on Monday (4 December). Photo: TBS

A mobile court seized 10,000 cubic feet of illegally mined sand from the Kanchannagar area under the Fatikchari upazila in Chattogram on Monday (4 December). 

Later, the sand was auctioned off and the proceeds from the sale were deposited into the state treasury.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate of Fatikchari upazila ATM Kamrul Islam led the mobile court operation in the morning, assisted by the police and local residents.

ATM Kamrul Islam told The Business Standard that certain individuals were extracting sand from Kanchannagar Lelang Canal without obtaining any permission from the upazila administration. 

"Acting on a tip-off, we conducted a morning drive and discovered that sand was being extracted using pumps and plastic pipes. However, no individuals engaged in illegal sand extraction were found at the location," he said.

"We dismantled the machinery and pipes utilised in illegal sand mining and seized 10,000 cubic feet of abandoned sand from the site. Then, we organised an immediate open auction and sold the confiscated sand. The proceeds from the auction were deposited into the state treasury," he added.

He further said such operations would carry on in public interest.

 

