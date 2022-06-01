Govt formulates Charcoal Policy

Environment

01 June, 2022, 10:40 pm
Govt formulates Charcoal Policy

01 June, 2022, 10:40 pm
The Ministry of Textiles and Jute has formulated the Charcoal Policy 2022 to make the export-oriented charcoal industry an environment-friendly, sustainable and international standard one.

Considering the national interest, the government has formulated the Charcoal Policy so that charcoal made from jute sticks and other materials and related industries could flourish in the country, a ministry press release said.

Charcoal production from jute has created a new possibility for multiple uses of jute. Charcoal is prepared by burning, cooling and compressing jute sticks at a specific temperature.

At present, charcoal is being produced in about 40 factories in several districts, including Faridpur, Rajbari and Magura. Currently, the country is earning about Tk40 crore by exporting around 7,071 tonnes of charcoal per year. 

Apart from increasing export earnings and revenue by increasing charcoal production, there is a possibility of creating employment opportunities for about 20,000 people directly and indirectly in the country, the release said.
 

 

