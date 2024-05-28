Dhaka temperature 7.2°C higher than yesterday despite persistent rainfall: BMD

Two schoolgoing girls walking the city streets on 28 May. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Temperature in Dhaka has increased by 7.2°C higher than yesterday when the the city experiencing persistent rainfall throughout the day.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department, yesterday's highest temperature in Dhaka was recorded at 27.1°C and today's 34.3°C till 3:00 pm.

Dhaka's air quality, however, turned "good", thanks to the incessant rain triggered by Cyclone Remal.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 38 at 9am this morning, Dhaka ranked 77th on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

On another note, the capital and its surrounding areas are set to experience heavy rainfall again, with a forecast of a maximum of 200 millimeters today (28 May), according to Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, a PhD researcher on meteorology and climate at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada.

"Dhaka recorded approximately 157 mm of rain on 27 May and is likely to see even more on 28 May, which can be at least 200mm. The rainfall is likely to continue through 29 May as well," he told The Business Standard.

He added that American and European weather models indicate the heaviest rainfall is expected this evening (28 May).