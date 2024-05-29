Cyclone Remal: Deer carcass washes ashore on Kuakata beach

The carcass of a deer killed by Cyclone Remal washed up on Kuakata beach last evening.

Locals spotted the dead deer floating near the beach yesterday (28 May) and promptly informed the forest department and wildlife conservation organisations.

Eyewitness Nazrul Islam, who sells jhalmuri (spicy puffed rice) on the beach, said, "I saw something washing ashore with the tidal water. When I got closer, I realized it was a dead deer."

KM Bachchu, member of Animal Lovers of Patuakhali, said, "As soon as we got the information, we rushed to the spot and recovered the dead body of a male Chitra deer from Kuakata beach."

The carcass was buried after recovery, confirmed Abul Kalam Azad, range officer of Mahipur forest department.

He said, "We assume the deer drowned as Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc on the Sundarbans, causing unusually high tidal surges."

Howlader Azad Kabir, acting officer of the Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center in the eastern Sundarbans forest division said, "The wildlife in the Sundarbans are accustomed to tidal surges and typically seek refuge on high ground or in trees. However, the tidal surge from Cyclone Remal was unusually high, submerging these elevated areas and leaving the animals with no safe haven, causing the death of many deer."

The Cyclone has caused significant damage to its wildlife and ecosystem and its full impact is gradually becoming apparent.

Mihir Kumar Doe, conservator of forests for the Khulna region, confirmed that by Tuesday (28 May) evening, a total of 39 dead deer and one wild boar had been recovered from various locations, including Katka and Dublar Char.

Forest rangers also rescued 17 injured deer.

Mihir noted that other wildlife might have also suffered and that rangers are actively searching for any additional deceased animals.

He further detailed the damage to patrol offices, including the destruction of tin roofs, windows, doors, solar panels, wireless systems, and other infrastructure.

"The jetty and ponds at the Katka Sanctuary office of the eastern forest division have been devoured by the Bay of Bengal. Multiple patrol outposts, including those at Dublar Char, Katka, Kochikhali, and Bogi have lost their tin roofs. The tidal surge, which reached heights of 8-10 feet, has contaminated 80 freshwater ponds with saltwater, leading to a severe freshwater crisis for both the forest staff and wildlife", he added.